Sport

Racism cost me my career – Azeem Rafiq reveals full extent of harrowing abuse

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 12.28pm Updated: November 16 2021, 3.32pm
Azeem Rafiq gave evidence to MPs on his experiences of racism in cricket (House of Commons Handout/PA)
Azeem Rafiq gave evidence to MPs on his experiences of racism in cricket (House of Commons Handout/PA)

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has laid bare the full extent of his harrowing experience of racism in cricket during an explosive and emotional appearance in front of MPs.

Rafiq has been waiting for the chance to air his full allegations in the public arena and Tuesday’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing offered him the chance to speak with the protection of parliamentary privilege – a freedom he used to issue a raft of previously unheard claims.

As well as going into disturbing details of his time at Headingley, the 30-year-old took his accusations close to the top of the game, suggesting racially derogatory use of the term ‘Kevin’ by former team-mate Gary Ballance was “an open secret in the England dressing room”. He further alleged that another former England batter, Alex Hales, had given a dog the name because it was black.

Rafiq’s voice cracked and he fought back tears on several occasions, but he spoke with clarity and resolve for almost an hour and 40 minutes, interrupted only by one brief adjournment when emotion got the better of him.

Rafiq concluded that racial discrimination, and his decision to take a stand against it, had cost him his career in a sport that he feels has ingrained problems above and beyond his own story.

Most graphically of all, Rafiq revealed that as an aspiring 15-year-old club cricketer he had been restrained while red wine was poured down his throat by a former Yorkshire and Hampshire player.

Asked if he could identify a single individual who had stood up for him or called out acts of racism at the time, he was unable to summon a name, adding: “You had people who were openly racist and you had the bystanders. No one felt it was important.”

Martyn Moxon
Martyn Moxon is the director of cricket at Yorkshire (Mike Egerton/PA).

More than once, he said his mission was to shine a light on systemic patterns of discrimination and act as “the voice of the voiceless”.

In terms of specifics, Rafiq was clear that the word ‘P***’ was used “constantly” at Yorkshire and in the wider game, said he had heard the phrase “elephant washer” and experienced offensive references to corner shops. Ballance, he added, told another colleague not speak to Rafiq because “he’s not a Sheikh, he hasn’t got oil”.

Rafiq revisited longstanding grievances against Yorkshire’s former chief executive Mark Arthur, director of cricket Martyn Moxon and former England captain Michael Vaughan.

He described how Moxon, who is currently signed off sick with a stress-related illness, “got me in a room and literally ripped shreds off me” on his return to the club after the stillbirth of his son. Later, he said an official complaint about bullying in 2017 directly led to his subsequent release, for fear that he may continue to raise issues around his treatment.

But there was also a broad sweep of fresh allegations over the course of the session.

Matthew Hoggard
Azeem Rafiq said he had received an apology from Matthew Hoggard (David Davies/PA).

Rafiq said 2005 Ashes winner Matthew Hoggard, once a hero of his and subsequently a team-mate, had phoned him to apologise for hurtful comments, and that he has raised a complaint about the conduct of another former England seamer, Tim Bresnan.

He claimed Jack Brooks, a two-time County Championship winner at Yorkshire, had started the disrespectful practice of calling India star Cheteshwar Pujara “Steve” during an overseas stint at the club.

Rafiq was scathing about the assistance offered by the Professional Cricketers’ Association, who represent the interests of all players in this episode, and the personal development manager he was assigned by the organisation, Matthew Wood. Wood, he claimed, was working “for Yorkshire, with Yorkshire” and not in his best interests.

On the subject of the Ballance’s use of the word ‘Kevin’, Rafiq explained: “Kevin was something Gary used to describe anyone of colour in a very derogatory manner. It was an open secret in the England dressing room.

Rafiq was sceptical about that process, stating: “Action is needed and needed now. To be honest, we are sick and tired of these equity commissions and inquiries. Sick and tired.

“All we are asking for is equality, to be treated fairly regardless of the colour of our skin or the religion we follow. Just respect as a human race. It’s 2021, we shouldn’t even be having this conversation.

“No one has ever been a whistleblower before, no one has ever had the courage to come forward because of the fear of not being believed. Do I believe I lost my career to racism? Yes, I do.

“Maybe what was written for me was this. I’m a massive believer that everything happens for a reason. I hope in five years’ time we are going to see a big change, that I did something far bigger than any runs or any wickets I got.”