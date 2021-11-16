Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland, Scotland and England to co-host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2030

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 1.50pm
The T20 World Cup, won by Australia last week, is coming to Ireland, Scotland and England (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
The T20 World Cup, won by Australia last week, is coming to Ireland, Scotland and England (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Ireland, Scotland and England have been named as co-hosts of the 2030 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The event will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted games in a major cricket event, having staged three World Cup fixtures between them that year.

The announcement came from the ICC as it released details of the hosts of every men’s white-ball tournament from 2024-2031.

Details of the schedule and host venues for the 2030 event are still to be finalised.

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian, whose team reached the Super 12 stage of this year’s T20 World Cup, said: “It will be great for the Scottish cricket public to be able to see the stars of world cricket in person as well for Scotland to show off its history and beauty to the cricket lovers from around the world who will flock to see the finals. The event will bring significant economic benefit to the country.”

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said: “While we have hosted several ICC qualifier tournaments in the past and of course a 1999 World Cup fixture in Clontarf, this will be the first time multiple matches in a major world cricket event will feature in Ireland.

“We appreciate that there are still a number of details to clarify around hosting arrangements, not just for the co-hosts but also to enable our government partners to move beyond in-principle support, but today’s announcement gives a greenlight for those discussions to begin in earnest.”

The ICC announced that the United States would host the 2024 event alongside the West Indies. The 2026 event will be staged in India and Sri Lanka, while Australia and New Zealand will share hosting duties in 2028. Australia was already confirmed as the host for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa will stage the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027 before India and Bangladesh stage the event four years later. India was already confirmed as the sole 2023 host.

The Men’s Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan in 2025 and India four years later.

ICC chair Greg Barclay declared that having 14 members hosting eight events was a reflection of the “truly global nature of our sport”.

