Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘I can’t see myself going anywhere else in world’ – Sam Kerr commits to Chelsea

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 2.36pm
Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract extension with Chelsea (Chelsea handout/PA)
Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract extension with Chelsea (Chelsea handout/PA)

Australia forward Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her at the club until summer 2024.

The 28-year-old has scored 39 goals in 47 games since joining the Blues midway through the 2019 season and is thrilled to have committed her future to the Women’s Super League champions.

“It’s really exciting,” Kerr said. “I’m really happy at the club. We’ve had good success. Being at a club like Chelsea is an amazing opportunity.

Sam Kerr signed her new deal alongside assistant manager Paul Green (Chelsea handout/PA)

“The time was just right. I feel really comfortable being here. I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player.

“I can’t see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea.”

Kerr picked up the WSL golden boot last term after notching 21 goals in 22 matches, becoming the first player to do so across three different continents having claimed the equivalent awards in the United States and Australia.

As well as the personal accolades, Kerr enjoyed back-to-back league and Continental Cup triumphs and helped Chelsea reach the Women’s Champions League final for the first time in their history.

Chelsea v Reading – FA Women’s Super League – Kingsmeadow
Kerr has helped the Blues to back-to-back WSL titles (John Walton/PA)

The contract extension comes after she moved into double figures this season with her strike in Chelsea’s 4-0 weekend win at Manchester City.

She added: “I don’t go out there to win golden boots, I just go out there to give everything I can to the team and help the team to succeed and win trophies.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s nice when I do win them but that’s not my main goal at the start of the year. It’s a nice reward, but if I won golden boot after golden boot and no trophies, it wouldn’t be that rewarding to me.

“So that’s why last season winning the golden boot and winning the league was really rewarding because finally it meant something.”

More from The Courier