Stubborn Hartlepool stun League One Wycombe

Wycombe were made to pay for a host of missed chances as Mark Cullen’s first-half strike was enough to send Sky Bet League Two Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup.

Cullen had opened the scoring in the original tie and repeated the feat midway through the first half, curling the ball past David Stockdale from inside the area.

Wycombe should have been level early in the second half but Adebayo Akinfenwa could only head over after Sam Vokes’ header bounced off a post.

Pools goalkeeper Ben Killip then had to keep out a Joe Jacobson free-kick as the chances began to mount.

Vokes headed over the crossbar and minutes later saw a fierce shot from range cannon off the base of a post.

The best chance for Wycombe came in stoppage time, with David Wheeler’s piledriver bouncing off a post and ricocheting away. And despite keeper Stockdale coming up for the resulting corner, Wycombe could not find a late equaliser.