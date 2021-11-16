Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Idris El Mizouni sends Ipswich into FA Cup second round

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 10.04pm
Idris El Mizouni cracked home a superb late 25-yard strike to hand League One high-fliers Ipswich a 2-1 FA Cup replay win at League Two strugglers Oldham.

Tunisian El Mizouni pounced on a poor clearing header from Callum Whelan in the 81st minute to hand Paul Cook’s side a second round home tie against Barrow.

Oldham opened brightly against an Ipswich team who had won just one of their previous 20 FA Cup matches.

Davis Keillor-Dunn volleyed Benny Couto’s cross into the side-netting, before the same player fired straight at goalkeeper Christian Walton following Dylan Fage’s perfectly-weighted pass.

The hosts deservedly struck in the 29th minute when Harrison McGahey nodded home the loose ball after Walton had parried Carl Piergianni’s strike.

Seven minutes later Oldham goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler dropped Joe Pigott’s cross at the feet of Conor Chaplin, and he side-footed into an unguarded net.

Oldham midfielder Whelan saw a shot deflected narrowly off target on the hour mark, while at the other end Chaplin curled a 25-yard free-kick over the top shortly before El Mizouni’s classy winner.

