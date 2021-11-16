Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gateshead secure televised FA Cup tie against Charlton by beating Altrincham

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 10.06pm
Gateshead progressed in the FA Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gateshead progressed in the FA Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Macauley Langstaff scored a dramatic late winner as Gateshead beat Altrincham 3-2 in a thrilling FA Cup first-round replay.

National League North side Gateshead twice had their lead cut back but Langstaff’s stoppage-time goal sealed a second round televised home tie against League One Charlton.

The nerveless visitors dominated early possession but the National League hosts created the first real chance as midfielder Adam Porter fired just over.

Gateshead took a deserved lead in the 22nd minute when Langstaff smashed home a volley from close range following Matty Jacob’s knock down.

But eight minutes later, Gateshead goalkeeper Jacob Chapman had a moment to forget as he completely fluffed a clearance and Robins top scorer Josh Hancock gleefully tapped into an empty net to equalise.

The visitors went back in front after 57 minutes through Dan Ward’s powerful left-footed volley from distance.

Altrincham forward Matty Kosylo blazed over from point-blank range as the hosts hunted a second leveller.

The equaliser finally came when substitute Dan Mooney cut inside to strike a deflected effort past Chapman in the 79th minute.

But Gateshead showed superb character and star man Langstaff took advantage of a defensive error to curl beyond Thompson in added time.

