Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jordon Garrick brace helps Plymouth ease past Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 10.22pm
Jordon Garrick scored twice as Plymouth beat Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jordon Garrick scored twice as Plymouth beat Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Plymouth extended their unbeaten run to 18 games with a convincing 3-0 FA Cup replay at home to League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Jordon Garrick scored twice as the Pilgrims secured a trip to Rochdale for a televised tie in the second round on December 5.

Midfielder Panutche Camara was the architect of Argyle’s opening goal on 20 minutes after winning the ball.

He sent top scorer Ryan Hardie away down the right before receiving a return pass and then cleverly teeing up Garrick on the edge of the box.

Garrick finished with a measured shot past diving Wednesday keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Hardie went solo for his 36th-minute goal, meandering into the Wednesday box and managing to scoop the ball past Wildsmith and in off the post from close range.

Argyle surged further ahead after 67 minutes in bizarre fashion as Garrick claimed his second goal.

Keeper Wildsmith slid out of his box and released the ball, which Garrick – under the eyes of referee Chris Sargison – recovered and swept home past a diving Wednesday defender.

Wednesday’s best chances both fell to Florian Kamberi.

His goal-bound shot in the ninth minute was brilliantly saved by Michael Cooper diving to his left, while his shot late in the first half was deflected over.