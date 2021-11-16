Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rochdale snatch last-gasp replay winner at Notts County

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 10.28pm
Rochdale’s Jake Beesley and Notts County’s Adam Chicksen battle for the ball (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rochdale’s Jake Beesley and Notts County’s Adam Chicksen battle for the ball (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale earned an FA Cup second-round tie with Plymouth following a last-gasp 2-1 victory at non-league Notts County.

Jake Beesley headed the 90th-minute winner after Aidy White’s own goal had cancelled out Josh Andrews’ opener.

County started shakily at the back with a number of unforced errors and it did not take long for Rochdale to capitalise.

Corey O’Keefe’s corner found Alex Newby on the opposite flank and he crossed for the unmarked Andrews to volley home from close range.

Ruben Rodrigues went close to levelling midway through the half, but his curling effort crashed against the underside of the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

The visitors went agonisingly close to doubling their lead in the 32nd minute, but O’Keefe lobbed just wide after latching on to Aaron Morley’s through ball.

After the break Magpies boss Ian Burchnall introduced Cal Roberts and it was a move that soon paid dividends as the forward combined with Adam Chicksen, whose cross bounced off White into his own net.

Matty Done and Eoghan O’Connell went close for Dale late on, before Beesley headed home Done’s pinpoint cross to avoid extra time.

More from The Courier