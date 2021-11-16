Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter score three in extra-time to beat Bradford

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 10.34pm
Matt Jay helped Exeter into the FA Cup second round (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Exeter reached the second round of the FA Cup after beating Bradford 3-0 after extra-time at St James Park.

Matty Jay bagged a brace either side of Nigel Atangana’s goal to book a trip to Cambridge in the next round.

Bradford almost won the all League Two tie in stoppage time when Elliot Watt smashed against the crossbar.

But Exeter substitute Jay broke the deadlock in the 100th minute when he picked up the ball up after great work by Harry Kite and ran half the length of the pitch before smashing the ball past Richard O’Donnell.

The Grecians made it 2-0 when Jake Caprice drilled a low cross into the six-yard box which was turned in by Atangana in the 105th minute.

Bradford’s misery was complete when Lee Angol, on a booking after altercations with both Alex Hartridge and Colin Daniel, was shown a second yellow card following a foul.

Exeter were completely dominant from then on and Jay made it 3-0 with five minutes left after another lovely move which he ended by firing in off the crossbar from Jevani Brown’s flick.

Jay almost completed his hat-trick soon after only to fire against the base of a post but Exeter’s progress had already been assured.

