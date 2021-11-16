Robbie Stockdale hails youngsters after Rochdale late show

An error occurred. Please try again.

Robbie Stockdale praised his younger players after Rochdale left it late to win 2-1 in an FA Cup replay at non-league Notts County.

Jake Beesley headed a last-gasp winner for Dale, who had been pegged back by Aidy White’s own goal following Josh Andrews’ early opener.

“I was delighted with the first half, but we knew Notts would come on to us after half-time and they did put us under the cosh a bit,” said Rochdale boss Stockdale.

“That’s when I asked our young players to accept the challenge and on the whole they did, because from then on we were rarely threatened.

“Since I’ve been here we’ve been on the wrong end of a few last-minute goals and people tell me that’s the Rochdale way. We’ve scored late in the last two games ourselves though so hopefully that’s changed.”

County started shakily at the back with a number of unforced errors and it did not take long for Rochdale to capitalise.

Corey O’Keefe’s corner found Alex Newby on the opposite flank and he crossed for the unmarked Andrews to volley home from close range.

After the break Magpies boss Ian Burchnall introduced Cal Roberts and it was a move that soon paid dividends as the forward combined with Adam Chicksen, whose cross bounced off White into his own net.

Matty Done and Eoghan O’Connell went close for Dale late on, before Beesley headed home Done’s pinpoint cross to avoid extra time.

County boss Burchnall was pleased with his side’s display despite the defeat.

“It was an even first half and they did well to try and contain us, but we played some good stuff and forced their goalkeeper into a brilliant save after they scored,” he said.

“We looked really good in the second half and after we equalised I thought it looked like we were going to go on and win it.

“On balance I really was happy with our performance.”