Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gateshead’s FA Cup win ‘up there with anything’ from Mike Williamson’s career

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 10.46pm
Mike Williamson has led Gateshead into the second round of the FA Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mike Williamson has led Gateshead into the second round of the FA Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson described the dramatic 3-2 FA Cup replay victory against Altrincham as his best feeling in football.

The former Newcastle defender’s National League North side were twice pegged back by Altrincham having seen a two-goal lead disappear in the original tie.

But just as the replay was heading towards extra-time, Macauley Langstaff netted a stoppage-time winner to secure a televised second-round tie at home to League One side Charlton.

“In a very high and emotional game we’ve had to deal with setbacks and we’ve come through so I couldn’t be any prouder of the boys,” Williamson said.

“It was a real team effort and the energy and endeavour that all of us put in over two legs was brilliant.

“Charlton is a fantastic tie and it’s really great for the club but for me it’s about getting the job done.

“This was the very highest I’ve felt and it’s up there with anything I’ve achieved given the circumstances.”

Langstaff gave Gateshead the lead with a close-range volley before Josh Hancock netted the equaliser for the National League hosts.

Dan Ward’s stunning strike was then cancelled out by substitute Dan Mooney’s equaliser 11 minutes from time.

But match-winner Langstaff capitalised on a late Altrincham mistake to curl home the winner in added time.

Embarrassed Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson admitted his side did not deserve to progress.

“We were never at the races today,” he said.

“First half we were abysmal and in the second half we did a little bit better but didn’t deserve to win the game.

“I thought we were lucky to get back in the game and sometimes you have to take your medicine.

“We’re massively disappointed we aren’t in the next round.

“To get back into the game and lose it the way we did, everyone is devastated with that and there’s a tinge of embarrassment as well.”

More from The Courier