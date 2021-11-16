Bristol Rovers’ character catches Joey Barton’s eye in FA Cup defeat of Oxford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Joey Barton praised the character of his Bristol Rovers team after substitute Sion Spence had netted twice in the second half of extra time to settle a memorable FA Cup first round replay win over Oxford.

Barton’s League Two team trailed their League One opponents 3-1 but hit back to earn a second round tie at home to Sutton.

The home side took a 48th-minute lead when Sam Finlay fired home from an Antony Evans pass.

Matty Taylor levelled from the spot against his old club, seven minutes later and moments after coming on as a substitute, following Harry Anderson’s foul on Ryan Williams.

It seemed Oxford had clinched the tie in the opening minutes of extra-time when another former Rovers player, Billy Bodin, raced through to beat goalkeeper James Belshaw, before substitute Steve Seddon nodded in a Taylor cross.

However, Barton’s men roared back in the second period, Spence headed home in the 110th minute, Aaron Collins equalised with a 25-yard rocket and Spence fired the winner from Josh Grant’s cross.

Barton said afterwards: “The lads won’t sleep tonight. The scenes at the end were unforgettable and they will be replaying them in their minds.

“Oxford bring on all their big-hitters and go 3-1 up in extra time, so you think the tie might be over.

“But what character from our lads. Aaron Collins will never score a better goal in his career and Sion Spence nets a great header.

“We didn’t settle for that. The lads went all out for the winner and the crowd were our 12th man again.

“We ran all over them in the last 15 minutes at Oxford and again tonight our fitness has shown through.

“I am so pleased for the Gasheads because we have been through some tough times.

“It was pandemonium at the end and the supporters deserve that sort of night.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “It was a fantastic game of football and all credit to Bristol Rovers for winning it.

“Of course, we are frustrated because we thought we had done enough to win.

“At 3-1 up, we became sloppy and disrespectful of the opposition. We had chances to score again and didn’t take them.

“It isn’t the first time that has happened. We needed one more goal to settle the outcome and instead paid for some complete stupidity in our defending late on.

“You have to do the right things in games regardless of the time. But every cloud has a silver lining and we now go to Sunderland in the league on second round day, rather than having to make that trip in midweek.

“Even so, we are disappointed not to have gone through. We have scored five goals in the tie and let them score six.

“Now we have to concentrate on a big league game against Wigan on Saturday. I hear they were taken to extra time tonight, so I’m pleased about that.”