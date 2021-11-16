Ryan Lowe hails players as Plymouth progress

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe was thrilled to have Home Park “bouncing” as his side beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in an FA Cup replay.

Jordon Garrick scored twice and strike partner Ryan Hardie bagged the other as Argyle set up a trip to Rochdale in round two.

The win extended the League One leaders’ unbeaten record in all competitions to 18 matches and was a repeat of the 3-0 win that Plymouth enjoyed in the league fixture in September.

Lowe said: “The performance levels of the lads, where we’ve put a game plan together for them and they’ve seen it out to fruition, is great.

“We know that Sheffield Wednesday are no pushover. I know that’s the second game we have beaten them here 3-0 but they have got some fantastic players.

“You saw the stalemate up there, so we knew what we had to do. We knew we had to be better in the final third and we certainly were tonight.

“I am really pleased with every single one of them tonight, I thought they were fantastic from start to finish and they really had this place bouncing again, which I am really pleased about.

“It’s not just the performances, the results are also going the right way at the moment and we are on the track to being a very good team.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, we will spread the love. We played some good stuff tonight.

“The strikers scored some good goals, but that’s what they are there to do and the defence are there to keep the door shut and that’s another clean sheet.

“Ultimately I want the goals to be shared all over the team and that’s what we have been doing a lot this season.

“Those two – Garrick and Hardie – the pace and power of them? They’re going to be a handful for anyone in this league and even probably the league above.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “I looked at the team and the balance of the team just wasn’t right, in terms of we lost a couple of players through injury and we tried to continue in the same format and it just wasn’t there tonight.

“Coming down here to the league leaders, it was a game too far.

“Just the balance of the side just wasn’t right really and when they (Plymouth) got their chances they were just clinical and finished them off.

“It was far too easy for them to cut through us, which shows you the balance wasn’t right.

“We had a couple of chances but you need one of those chances to go in to give you impetus and hope to the team. When you miss chances and don’t score a goal the game starts to drift away from you.

“Then what happens is Plymouth gain a bit more confidence to see the game out.

“There was a 20-minute spell in the second half where we had a go, but we had to score in it and we didn’t.

“The third goal seals it. It’s a slippery surface out there and Joe (Wildsmith) has tried to rectify slipping out of the box with the ball by letting it go, which has let in their striker to score.”