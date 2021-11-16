Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Duff salutes Cheltenham match-winner Mattie Pollock

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 11.22pm
Michael Duff praised Mattie Pollock after Cheltenham’s FA Cup win (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Michael Duff praised on-loan Watford defender Mattie Pollock after his goal took Cheltenham into the second round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 replay win over Gillingham.

Pollock finished from close range in the 11th minute and despite the home side dominating long periods of the game, no further goals followed at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

“Mattie has shown what he can do aerially and it’s one of the reasons we wanted to sign him,” said Cheltenham manager Duff.

“He has other parts of his game he needs to tidy up, but he is improving and he is working hard.

“He’s a good kid who wants to learn. He’s come here from a Premier League team and he didn’t have to come out on loan, he could just sit there after moving for £250,000 and picking up a nice wage.

“By all accounts the first thing he said when he signed for them is ‘don’t put me in the Under-23s, I want to go and play football’.”

Pollock, 20, had netted the Robins’ goal in Kent before Gerald Sithole earned the Gills a replay.

It did not take him long to find the net again, touching in with his left foot after Kyle Vassell nodded Chris Hussey’s corner into his path.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans, who is reportedly wanted by League Two Stevenage, admitted the better side won on the night despite a late penalty shout going against his injury-ravaged team.

“The better team won, there is no doubt, but we’re bringing on 16-year-olds to keep us in the cup tie,” said Evans.

“I can’t question our effort and determination to stay in the cup though.

“I dread to think what we’ll have available for the next game against Crewe. We’ll not have any chance of getting the injured players back.”

