Sport

Neal Ardley questions key free-kick as Solihull suffer extra-time heartbreak

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 11.30pm
Leam Richardson saw his side progress (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leam Richardson saw his side progress (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solihull Moors boss Neal Ardley felt referee Charles Breakspear “influenced the result” of his side’s 2-1 FA Cup first-round replay defeat against Wigan.

Moors had taken the lead three minutes into the second period through Adam Rooney’s penalty – despite TV replays showing the handball was committed by a Solihull player.

Wigan equalised through Jason Kerr 25 minutes from time, and Callum Lang nodded home the winner from Max Power’s free-kick in the last minute of the first period of extra-time.

Ardley, however, reckoned his National League side were hard done by against the League One high-flyers.

“I’m disappointed with their first goal, which was really scrappy, we headed it against each other and it took a deflection,” he said.

“And I’m also disappointed with the second goal.

“I teach my players to defend one-against-one, to get their bodies in the way, and not let their opponent get past them.

“My player’s done exactly that, he gets fouled, and the referee gives the free-kick to them, from which they score.

“For me, that’s disappointing, because that’s ruined what was a wonderful performance.

“It was everything you want from a cup tie, but ultimately I’m disappointed because I feel the referee has influenced the result.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson felt his side did just about enough over the two games to book their place in round two.

“It was very hard-fought but I thought, over the two games, we probably deserved it,” he said.

“Credit goes to Solihull, who I thought were excellent to a man, very well drilled and very well structured.

“We had to work hard, and we know for their first goal, the officials may have got it wrong, which is disappointing.

“Our lads got us back into it with a good goal, and I thought we controlled parts of the game.

“We stuck to the task, it’s all about going through, we’re in the hat for the next round, and we’re pleased with that.”

