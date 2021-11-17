Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barnsley appoint former Sweden Under-21 boss Poya Asbaghi as new head coach

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 10.06am
Barnsley have appointed Poya Asbaghi as their new head coach (Nick Potts/PA)
Barnsley have announced the appointment of Poya Asbaghi as the club’s new head coach.

Asbaghi has joined the Sky Bet Championship side after leaving the Swedish national set-up, where he was under-21 head coach.

The 36-year-old former IFK Gothenburg boss had previously been interviewed for the position at Oakwell prior to former head coach Gerhard Struber’s arrival in November 2019.

Asbaghi began his coaching career as an assistant at Swedish third-tier side Dalkurd FF before taking over two years later.

The Iranian-born coach then moved to Gefle IF in 2017 before a two-year spell with Gothenburg, during which time he led the club to Swedish Cup glory.

Asbaghi will be joined at Oakwell by Ferran Sibila, who was his assistant at Gothenburg.

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We welcome Poya and Ferran to the club. Both are good people, talented coaches with a clear leadership and tactical philosophy.

“Poya was on the radar back in 2019 and as we went through our recruitment process it became clear to all parties that Poya and Ferran can take Barnsley FC forward.

“We would like to thank (caretaker manager) Jo Laumann and the first team coaching staff for their continued hard work and professionalism over the past few weeks during what has been a transitional period for the club.”

Laumann will oversee Saturday’s game at Fulham, with Asbaghi expected to take training on Monday. The Tykes are currently 23rd in the Championship and only kept off the bottom due to Derby’s points deductions.