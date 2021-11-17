Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley retires

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 12.00pm
Claiming a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics proved the perfect way to bow out for Jordanne Whiley (Tim Goode/PA)
Claiming a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics proved the perfect way to bow out for Jordanne Whiley (Tim Goode/PA)

Wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley has announced her retirement from the sport.

The 29-year-old ends her career as one of Britain’s most decorated tennis players having won 13 grand slam titles and four Paralympic medals.

Whiley’s greatest success came in doubles, where she claimed 12 slam titles alongside Japan’s Yui Kamiji, including the calendar Grand Slam in 2014.

Their fourth Wimbledon title in 2017 came despite Whiley suffering morning sickness while pregnant with son Jackson.

She returned to the sport the following year and in 2020 won two more titles with Kamiji at the Australian Open and US Open, while their final title together came at Wimbledon this summer.

The Tokyo Paralympics was a key motivation for Whiley in returning to the sport and she achieved a major goal in winning the bronze medal in singles as well as silver alongside Lucy Shuker in doubles.

Writing on Twitter, Whiley said: “There comes a time in everyone’s life where we must close the current chapter and move on to another. Wheelchair tennis has been the biggest chapter of my life, with a professional career spanning 16 years.

“Tokyo was the perfect ending to a successful career and I leave the sport with no regrets and a heart filled with pride. I have lifted many titles and received many honours, but nothing compares to the people I have shared it all with and the experiences I have had along the way.

“Although it feels weird to be leaving such a huge chapter of my life in the past, I know this is the right time to move on to other great things.”

Whiley first picked up a racket at the age of three and, like her father Keith, who was a Paralympic medallist in athletics, was born with brittle bone disease.

