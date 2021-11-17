Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FA to investigate Exeter after making six substitutions against Bradford

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 1.52pm
Exeter made six substitutions in 120 minutes (Adam Davy/PA)
The Football Association will review Tuesday night’s FA Cup clash between Exeter and Bradford after the home side made six substitutions during 120 minutes.

The Grecians were within competition rules in making five changes during 90 minutes but then brought on Josh Key for Sam Nombe at the start of extra time.

Exeter went on to win the game 3-0 with two goals from Matt Jay sandwiching an effort from Nigel Atangana.

A statement from the Sky Bet League Two club read: “The matter will be considered by an FA committee and is in reference to the number of substitutions allowed during the match.

“Both clubs will be asked for their comments, along with the referee and fourth official.

“The matter will be referred to an FA committee who will decide on what course of action to take.”

