Tottenham add goalkeeping coach Marco Savorani to backroom staff

Tottenham have appointed Marco Savorani as first-team goalkeeper coach.

Savorani joins Antonio Conte’s backroom staff after recently finishing a seven-year spell with Serie A side Roma, where he worked with Alisson Becker before the Brazilian’s move to Liverpool.

The 56-year-old previously worked with Conte at Siena and held similar roles at Atalanta, Chievo and Piacenza.