Antonio’s screamer and Raducanu wraps up 2021 – Wednesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 17.

Football

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku worked on their recovery.

Recovery mode 𝙊𝙉 ✅ pic.twitter.com/Nh3McwS7hY — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 17, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne made friends in Wales.

A screamer from Michail Antonio.

7 years years since I last scored outside the box, what a feeling to do it first game back with the Jamaica fans 🙌🏾 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/lzSOhHCypu — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) November 17, 2021

Barca unveiled Dani Alves.

This is where the fun begins@DaniAlvesD2 pic.twitter.com/xZstBITOTv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 17, 2021

Showing DA Love pic.twitter.com/CdS7mZsBo3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 17, 2021

Jordan Henderson was in the capital.

Job done for Christian Benteke and Belgium.

International duty wrapped and @FIFAWorldCup unlocked 🔓🇧🇪 Time to get back with the boys now 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZkialOMRmB — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) November 17, 2021

Stephen Daley was honoured.

Stephen Daley MBE 👏 Congratulations to our former England partially sighted captain on his MBE for services to Para Football! 🏅#TakeYourChance pic.twitter.com/qPR8ndbThq — England Football (@EnglandFootball) November 17, 2021

Panini celebrated a big anniversary.

Got! ✔️Got! ✔️Need! ❌ 🌍 On behalf of #WorldCup fans around the globe, happy 60th anniversary @OfficialPanini 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ozJrJUXa6H — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021

Jess Fishlock celebrated being named NWSL MVP with some chicken and waffles.

Celebrating the only way I now know how. Chicken & Waffles. #Sisters&Brothers pic.twitter.com/tPtF5OtAiE — Jessica Fishlock MBE (@JessFishlock) November 17, 2021

Roma released a new kit.

Boxing

The Furys went for breakfast.

AJ met Becks.

No drink up at this link up #VibesCantDone pic.twitter.com/bQdTVJvNWU — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) November 17, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready.

Bring all what is coming, on! Bring. It. On. pic.twitter.com/IR54KFqSQv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

Athletics

Usain Bolt was out for a drive.

Yuh Know how we roll in the Dubai desert #CY ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ZiczDWv5Je — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) November 17, 2021

Formula One

Charles Leclerc touched down in Qatar.

Lando Norris was ready to get back at it.

Ready to go again 😤 pic.twitter.com/suRxMLBBCT — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) November 17, 2021

George Russell and Alex Albon also jetted in.

On to the next one. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/iTBqn5P9vq — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 17, 2021

Tennis

Jordanne Whiley looked back on her career after announcing her retirement.

Emma Raducanu summed up her season.

Golf

Ian Poulter met the main man.

Dinner last night at @NobuRestaurants in Dubai…even better when you get to meet the man himself 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DIBzRkKg4n — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) November 17, 2021

Mark Noble surprised a couple of fans via Billy Horschel.