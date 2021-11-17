Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee United delighted to welcome Mathew Cudjoe to club

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 8.38pm
Dundee United have added to their squad (Alan Harvey/PA)
Dundee United have added to their squad (Alan Harvey/PA)

Dundee United have signed Ghana Under-20 midfielder Mathew Cudjoe subject to international clearance.

The 18-year-old has joined the Terrors from Ghanaian side Young Apostles having previously trained with German giants Bayern Munich.

Cudjoe helped Ghana lift the Under-20 African Cup of Nations in March, playing in all six games throughout the tournament.

Sporting director Tony Asghar told United’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Mathew to Dundee United, he is a young and exciting talent that we can’t wait to watch develop further over the coming seasons.

“As a club we are continuously aiming to attract talented players – both in our local area, in markets we are well established in and in those that have been less explored.

“We have proven we are a club that knows how to develop and give opportunities to young players.

“Mathew is a player we can have high hopes for and we believe we can give him the platform to hone his talent and hopefully have a very strong career.

“Through opportunities created by the rules surrounding Brexit – we have looked at different markets we can look to gain a foothold.

“It has been a great experience working with the leaders at Young Apostles FC to conclude this deal.

“We are always looking at how we can improve and develop and this opportunity has come at the right time for us to explore.

“Our aim is now to support Mathew and ensure he adapts to the club and understands how we can best support him on his journey.”

More from The Courier