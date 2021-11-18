Christian Doidge extends his Hibernian stay

Christian Doidge has agreed a two-year contract extension with Hibernian.

The 29-year-old Welsh striker’s initial deal was due to expire next summer, but the club have moved to tie him down until 2024.

Doidge has scored 34 goals since joining Hibs from Forest Green in 2019 and is closing in on a return to action following a lay-off with an Achilles injury.

Reflecting on his new deal, he told Hibs’ website: “I’m delighted. As soon as they approached me about signing an extension it was a really easy decision to make.

“This is the club I want to play for, and I’ve enjoyed my time here more than anywhere else.

“This is a massive football club, with a really big fanbase, and the coaching staff have been brilliant with me. I’m really enjoying my football and I hope I can help the team to be successful.”

Doidge follows team-mates Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon in finalising contract extensions with Hibs this week.

Manager Jack Ross said: “It was important for us to agree a new contract with Christian because we want to keep players like him at the club.

“Strikers are always going to be judged on their goal return, Christian’s record in this regard has been really good. Furthermore, his all-round contribution is of great value to the team.”