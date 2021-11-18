Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Christian Doidge extends his Hibernian stay

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 2.26pm
Christian Doidge has signed a new deal with Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Christian Doidge has signed a new deal with Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Christian Doidge has agreed a two-year contract extension with Hibernian.

The 29-year-old Welsh striker’s initial deal was due to expire next summer, but the club have moved to tie him down until 2024.

Doidge has scored 34 goals since joining Hibs from Forest Green in 2019 and is closing in on a return to action following a lay-off with an Achilles injury.

Reflecting on his new deal, he told Hibs’ website: “I’m delighted. As soon as they approached me about signing an extension it was a really easy decision to make.

“This is the club I want to play for, and I’ve enjoyed my time here more than anywhere else.

“This is a massive football club, with a really big fanbase, and the coaching staff have been brilliant with me. I’m really enjoying my football and I hope I can help the team to be successful.”

Doidge follows team-mates Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon in finalising contract extensions with Hibs this week.

Manager Jack Ross said: “It was important for us to agree a new contract with Christian because we want to keep players like him at the club.

“Strikers are always going to be judged on their goal return, Christian’s record in this regard has been really good. Furthermore, his all-round contribution is of great value to the team.”

More from The Courier