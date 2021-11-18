Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Sterry set to keep Hartlepool place for Forest Green showdown

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 2.58pm
Jamie Sterry, holding trophy, is back in action (Nigel French/PA)
Jamie Sterry should keep his starting spot for Hartlepool’s home clash with leaders Forest Green.

The influential full-back returned to the side for Pools’ midweek FA Cup replay win at Sky Bet League One side Wycombe after four games out through injury.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan is expected to miss out once again with the knock he sustained in the first game against the Chairboys.

Forward Tyler Burey, who had impressed while on loan at the club from Millwall before suffering a hamstring problem, has had another week added to his recovery by Lions boss Gary Rowett.

Forest Green have no new injury concerns for their first League Two game of the month.

Dan Sweeney was pencilled in to see a specialist this week in the hope of getting the all-clear to return from a knee injury.

Fellow defender Jordan Moore-Taylor has been eased back in following a quad problem, featuring in the FA Cup defeat to St Albans but sitting out the Papa John’s Trophy win at Walsall.

Boss Rob Edwards revealed midfielder Elliott Whitehouse remains “a little way off” with the knee injury that has kept him out so far this season.

