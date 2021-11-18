Jamie Sterry set to keep Hartlepool place for Forest Green showdown

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jamie Sterry should keep his starting spot for Hartlepool’s home clash with leaders Forest Green.

The influential full-back returned to the side for Pools’ midweek FA Cup replay win at Sky Bet League One side Wycombe after four games out through injury.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan is expected to miss out once again with the knock he sustained in the first game against the Chairboys.

Forward Tyler Burey, who had impressed while on loan at the club from Millwall before suffering a hamstring problem, has had another week added to his recovery by Lions boss Gary Rowett.

Forest Green have no new injury concerns for their first League Two game of the month.

Dan Sweeney was pencilled in to see a specialist this week in the hope of getting the all-clear to return from a knee injury.

Fellow defender Jordan Moore-Taylor has been eased back in following a quad problem, featuring in the FA Cup defeat to St Albans but sitting out the Papa John’s Trophy win at Walsall.

Boss Rob Edwards revealed midfielder Elliott Whitehouse remains “a little way off” with the knee injury that has kept him out so far this season.