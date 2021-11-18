Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Pivac: Beating Australia would make Autumn Series a success for Wales

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.12pm
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac (David Davies/PA)
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac (David Davies/PA)

Wayne Pivac believes victory over Australia on Saturday would mean injury-hit Wales could reflect on a “successful” Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Wales have more than 15 players unavailable – including a number of British and Irish Lions – for the Wallabies’ visit to the Principality Stadium.

And even after naming his team to face Australia, Wales head coach Pivac still requires final confirmation on the availability of two planned starters in wing Josh Adams and prop Tomas Francis.

Adams missed the victory over Fiji last weekend due to a calf muscle issue, while Francis was concussed during training last week.

“We’ve named him (Adams) on the basis he will come through training (on Thursday),” Pivac said. “We’ve been advised that he should.

“I am hoping like everyone else that he comes through because he is an important part of our side.”

And on Francis, Pivac added: “He is seeing an independent consultant this evening (Thursday), so he has been named on the proviso that he comes through that process.

“Failing that, we have obviously been training with Plan B all week.”

Assessing the autumn campaign as a whole – Wales suffered contrasting defeats against New Zealand (54-16) and South Africa (23-18) before beating Fiji – Pivac said: “We have lost senior guys that would hurt any side.

“But it is great opportunities for guys, and some have come in and done very, very well. That has been a massive positive.

“To come up against the world champions (South Africa) in conditions that suited them, that was a huge effort from our players, particularly the forward pack, who are probably the most damaged in terms of loss of experience.

“And then to turn around and play that game against Fiji, which was always a very difficult and physical opponent.

“A win is what we are after, and I think a win would make it successful.”

Other starters include centre Uilisi Halaholo, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and spent 10 days isolating, partnering Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Scarlets’ 93 times-capped centre Jonathan Davies does not feature, with flanker Ellis Jenkins continuing as captain at the Principality Stadium.

Wales v Argentina – Summer Series 2021 – Principality Stadium
Scarlets and Wales centre Jonathan Davies (Ashley Western/PA)

Jenkins is joined in the back-row by a fit-again Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham and there is a recall for Lions prop Wyn Jones, who packs down alongside Ryan Elias and Francis.

Davies is currently on 99 Test match appearances for Wales and the Lions, although any chance of hitting the century landmark will have to wait until at least the Six Nations later this season.

“He is hungry,” Pivac added. “He’s just as hungry as if he had one or two caps.

“He desperately wants to play for his country. He knows he has got more to give. He will go back to club rugby and look to force his way back into the (Wales) side.

“I had a good chat with Jonathan. Obviously, he would love to be out there playing.

“We wanted to have a look at Willis (Halaholo) earlier in the autumn but we weren’t able to because of the Covid situation.

“He came off the bench last week and did a lot. We want to see him in his first start to see how he goes.

“We think he has earned the right to start, and Nick played well last week, so we will go with that combination.

“There is a big difference between dropping and rotating. Jonathan hasn’t been dropped, but we want to have a look at Willis and also Josh (Adams) in midfield.

“So there is no place for Jonathan because of what we wanted to look at in midfield. Hopefully that explains that.”

