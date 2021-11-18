Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Brooks reprimanded by Somerset over historic tweets

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.28pm Updated: November 18 2021, 3.30pm
Jack Brooks has been reprimanded for past use of racist language. (Simon Cooper/PA)
Jack Brooks has been officially reprimanded by Somerset for historic use of racist language.

The veteran seamer was investigated by the club for offensive tweets dating back to 2012, the year he left Northamptonshire for Yorkshire, as well as his use of the name ‘Steve’ for his former White Rose team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Brooks’ habit of not using Pujara’s given name against the India batter’s wishes was discussed by Azeem Rafiq during his testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Concluding their probe into Brooks’ past behaviour, Somerset said: “The club has decided to reprimand Jack, remind him of his responsibilities and require him to participate in extensive training on equality, diversity and inclusivity.”

Somerset praised Brooks for his co-operation and contrition on the matter but made it clear his prior conduct fell short of the required standards.

“The club have spoken with Jack at length about the nature and content of his comments. There is no doubt that these comments are unacceptable,” said a statement.

“Somerset CCC condemn the use of language which has any racist connotations. Jack agrees with this sentiment and is embarrassed and devastated that his comments offended people and he has acknowledged that, whilst they were made nearly a decade ago when he was less mature, the content of the posts was wrong and not in accordance with his personal values.”

England bowler Tymal Mills, who was the recipient of an offensive tweet from Brooks, said he had accepted a personal apology and that the pair enjoyed a good relationship.

Tymal Mills
England bowler Tymal Mills has accepted Brooks’ apology (Clive Gee/PA)

“Jack and I have spoken about it and I know how much he regrets having used the language he did,” said Mills.

“I believe it is right that both as a sport and as a society, we must go through a thorough process of reflection and introspection regarding the language we use towards each other and how we treat each other. Jack has apologised to me profusely and sincerely, which I have accepted, and I still consider him to be a good friend. I consider this matter to be closed and do not wish to comment on it any further.”

Somerset went on to reveal that Brooks and his partner had been sent “threatening posts on social media”, which have subsequently been reported to the authorities.