Striker Michael Smith suspended for Rotherham’s clash with Cambridge By Press Association November 18 2021, 3.44pm Michael Smith is suspended for Rotherham (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rotherham will be without suspended striker Michael Smith for the visit of Cambridge. Smith, who has scored 13 goals in the last 16 games, is serving a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards. Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) and Joe Mattock (ankle) are fit again and could come into contention. Angus MacDonald is a long-term absentee and will not be returning any time soon. Lloyd Jones is set to miss out for Cambridge with a groin injury. Winger Shillow Tracet is set for a fitness battle as he tries to recover from a hip injury. Greg Taylor remains in the treatment room following his ankle surgery earlier in the season. Harvey Knibbs and Ben Worman will hope to retain their places after scoring in the FA Cup replay win over Northampton in midweek. More from The Courier Mark Bonner enjoyed Cambridge’s display in FA Cup win against Northampton Mark Bonner delighted with Cambridge as they despatch Northampton Cambridge into second round after getting better of Northampton Scott Twine and Max Watters bag braces as MK Dons breeze past Cambridge