Striker Michael Smith suspended for Rotherham’s clash with Cambridge

Rotherham will be without suspended striker Michael Smith for the visit of Cambridge.

Smith, who has scored 13 goals in the last 16 games, is serving a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards.

Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) and Joe Mattock (ankle) are fit again and could come into contention.

Angus MacDonald is a long-term absentee and will not be returning any time soon.

Lloyd Jones is set to miss out for Cambridge with a groin injury.

Winger Shillow Tracet is set for a fitness battle as he tries to recover from a hip injury.

Greg Taylor remains in the treatment room following his ankle surgery earlier in the season.

Harvey Knibbs and Ben Worman will hope to retain their places after scoring in the FA Cup replay win over Northampton in midweek.