QPR duo Lyndon Dykes and Seny Dieng face late fitness tests

An error occurred. Please try again.

QPR will assess Lyndon Dykes and Seny Dieng ahead of Friday’s clash with Luton.

Striker Dykes has been battling an ankle injury and missed Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers over the international break while Dieng has left a period of isolation after contracting coronavirus but needs checking.

Moses Odubajo (hamstring) is also a doubt and Ilias Chair will be checked over following his return from international duty with Morocco.

Andre Gray (knee) will definitely miss out.

Luton can welcome back Henri Lansbury.

The former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder missed the home defeat to Stoke before the international break through suspension but he returns to the fold.

Goalkeeper Simon Sluga will be checked after his return from international duty with Croatia, who booked their place in next winter’s World Cup.

The trip to Loftus Road begins a run which sees Luton play six of their next nine games away from home, a schedule that left boss Nathan Jones saying: “Someone needs a real good slap because it’s terrible that this happens.”