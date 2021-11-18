Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Owen Farrell could miss start of Six Nations as he undergoes ankle surgery

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 4.40pm
England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out for up to three months because of ankle surgery (Mike Egerton/PA)
England captain Owen Farrell is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations after Saracens revealed that he faces up to three months out because of ankle surgery.

Farrell has been given a timeline of between 10 to 12 weeks for his recovery, meaning he could miss the opener against Scotland on February 5 and possibly the round two trip to Rome eight days later due to a lack of match fitness.

The Saracens playmaker hobbled off late on in last Saturday’s rout of Australia with the injury that rules him out of the climax to the autumn against South Africa.

It continues an unfortunate campaign for the 30-year-old after he was forced to self-isolate for the opener against Tonga only for his Covid sample to belatedly be confirmed as a false-positive.

In his absence, Courtney Lawes led England against the Islanders and he will also be at the helm for the Springboks’ visit to Twickenham on Saturday.

Marcus Smith is currently seen as first-choice fly-half and should Farrell’s recovery be delayed, Eddie Jones could recall the out-of-favour George Ford as cover.

The outlook on Jamie George’s knee damage is less severe with the Saracens hooker expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks, potentially making him available for the Murrayfield showdown.

Jamie George File Photo
Jamie George could be out for 10 weeks (Adam Davy/PA)

George fought his way back into England’s squad after initially being left out by Jones and impressed against Tonga and Australia until injury struck.

Rookie Jamie Blamire will win his fifth cap on Saturday to plug the gap, but Luke Cowan-Dickie is due to return from an ankle issue next month and will be favourite to fill the number two jersey against Scotland.

