Colby Bishop suspended as Accrington take on Sheffield Wednesday

Accrington will be without striker Colby Bishop for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Bishop sits out the second game of a three-match suspension for his red card at Port Vale earlier this month.

Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard are still in the treatment room.

But Stanley have no new injury worries ahead of the clash.

By contrast, the Owls are in the midst of an injury crisis.

Dennis Adeniran became the latest casualty when he limped out of the midweek FA Cup defeat at Plymouth with a hamstring problem.

Adeniran’s injury came just days after Marvin Johnson suffered a similar problem.

Dominic Iorfa, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Massimo Luongo and George Byers are still missing.