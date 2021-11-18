Orient to monitor the fitness of injured duo ahead of the visit of Sutton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leyton Orient will continue to monitor Paul Smyth and Callum Reilly ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sutton.

Forward Smyth has a toe injury, while midfielder Reilly is still dealing with a groin problem and it remains to be seen whether they will be in contention.

Darren Pratley is pushing to return to the starting XI after coming off the bench in the second half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Rochdale.

Ruel Sotiriou was also a late substitute in that game and could play some part once again.

Omar Bugiel is expected to be available for Sutton’s trip.

Bugiel was away with Lebanon during the international break but is likely to return to contention.

Sutton have won their last three games in all competitions and boss Matt Gray is unlikely to want to make many changes.

But Donovan Wilson is among those vying for a starting spot should Gray wish to shuffle his pack.