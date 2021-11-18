Exeter forward Sam Nombe expected to be fit to face Carlisle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sam Nombe is expected to be fit for Exeter ahead of their clash with Carlisle.

Manager Matt Taylor revealed the forward felt some tightness in his calf, but will be assessed.

Midfielder Kyle Taylor is also expected to be assessed ahead of the game.

Taylor also hinted that he could tweak his side, saying that he will be looking to “freshen the team up” from the midweek Bradford game.

Carlisle will be without the suspended Callum Guy for their visit to St James Park.

The captain picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Barrow and will serve a one-match suspension.

Blues boss Keith Millen told the club website that Zach Clough is still following concussion protocols and may be able to travel to Exeter.

Millen will “wait until the last minute” to make a decision on Joe Riley (foot) but will still be without injured duo Magnus Norman and Josh Dixon.