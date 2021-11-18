Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Glass stresses importance of Aberdeen returning to winning ways quickly

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 6.24pm
Stephen Glass aims to get back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has warned his side need to get back on track against Dundee United to avoid sliding down the league table.

The Dons have had a topsy-turvy season so far. A promising start, which saw them win five out of six games, came to an abrupt stop with a Premier Sports Cup defeat by Raith Rovers.

That was the start of a 10-game run without victory which ended with five consecutive defeats.

The Dons then took seven points from games against Hibernian, Rangers and Hearts, but a 2-0 home defeat by Motherwell before the international break brought their revival screeching to a halt.

Aberdeen are in the bottom half of the cinch Premiership table ahead of Saturday’s north-east derby against Dundee United but can cut the gap on their Tannadice hosts to three points.

Glass said: “We felt that we were building a little bit of momentum. Obviously it got stopped a little bit against Motherwell, but it’s important that we get back on track and start getting points on the board.

“If you are not, other teams are, and you end up sliding down the league, which is not what we want to do.

“So it’s important that we get the opportunity to do that against United on Saturday and we take it.”

Aberdeen will have Connor McLennan back from injury, but Lewis Ferguson drops out through suspension.

That will leave Glass with similar numbers, with Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Matty Kennedy and long-term absentees Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin still missing.

“There’s no hard-and-fast timescales,” Glass said. “With some of the injuries the boys have had, they are ones where they might be progressing then not, or ones that might be a little bit longer.

“It’s important that we focus on the group we have got. We have got a very similar group, minus Fergie and with the addition of Connor.”

