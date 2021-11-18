Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jonathan Hogg and Duane Holmes face fitness tests as Huddersfield play West Brom

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 7.15pm
Huddersfield midfielder Jonathan Hogg faces another fitness test (Richard Sellers/PA)
Huddersfield will check on the fitness of Jonathan Hogg and Duane Holmes ahead of their home game against West Brom.

Hogg (thigh) and Holmes (ankle) passed a late fitness test to start against Cardiff on November 6 but both then had to be substituted through injury in the defeat in the Welsh capital, with Hogg lasting only nine minutes.

Town boss Carlos Corberan will hope the international break has provided enough time for his midfielders to regain full fitness.

Jordan Rhodes is back in training having been out since August with a back injury, but the striker is not yet ready to feature.

West Brom will have Matt Clarke available for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium. The defender was withdrawn early on in the draw with Middlesbrough due to a concussion.

Midfielders Alex Mowatt (foot) and Jake Livermore (hamstring) missed the draw against Boro but both players are expected to be back in the squad.

Albion discovered during the international break that Kean Bryan will miss the remainder of the season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in the win over Hull on November 3.

Injured defender Dara O’Shea, out until at least the turn of the year with a fractured ankle, has been handed a three-match ban by the Football Association over an incident that happened in the win at Peterborough on August 28. The suspension is effective immediately and will have no impact as the Republic of Ireland international is injured.