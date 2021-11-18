Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Cowley has a choice to make over which goalkeeper will face Wimbledon

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 7.21pm
Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass kept two clean sheets while Gavin Bazunu was on international duty (Leila Coker/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley admits he has a difficult choice to make over who starts in goal for the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

While Gavin Bazunu was on Republic of Ireland duty Alex Bass kept two clean sheets but the former has been first-choice all season and looks set to return.

Striker John Marquis has missed the last two matches with a tendon problem and remains doubtful so George Hirst could continue to deputise.

Forward Reeco Hackett could return after missing last weekend with a back injury while Wales midfielder Joe Morrell is back from international duty.

Head coach Mark Robinson will revert to his strongest line-up having handed opportunities to some fringe players in Wimbledon’s previous outing in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

Defenders Huseyin Biler and Jack Currie and forward Aaron Cosgrave all played in that game but are likely to drop out.

Defender Harry Lawrence returns from England Under-20s duty, Aaron Pressley and Dapo Mebude are back from playing for Scotland Under-21s while Dan Csoka is set to start after Hungary Under-21 action.

Forward Ollie Palmer is set to start having been rested for the EFL Trophy.

