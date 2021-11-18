Lewie Coyle absent through injury as Hull prepare to take on Birmingham at home

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hull will be without Lewie Coyle when they resume Championship action at home against Birmingham.

The defender suffered an ankle injury in the win at Barnsley prior to the international break.

Josh Magennis and Callum Elder have returned unscathed from international duty and are expected to retain their places in the starting line-up.

Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) has resumed training but is not yet ready to return, while Alfie Jones has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury and is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Birmingham’s injury problems have not improved over the international break, with only Dion Sanderson likely to return to contention for Saturday’s match.

Blues boss Lee Bowyer was without seven players, including five defenders, for the defeat to Reading.

With just Sanderson expected to return, the likes of Tahith Chong, Maxime Colin, George Friend, Jordan Graham, Kristian Pedersen and Ivan Sanchez remain out injured.

Sanderson, on loan from Wolves, could go straight back into the team in defence.