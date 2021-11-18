Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Hopcutt among trio looking to start for Oldham as they face Port Vale

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 8.13pm
Sam Hart will be targeting a start (Adam Davy/PA)
Jamie Hopcutt, Ousseynou Cisse and Sam Hart will be pushing for a start when Oldham host Port Vale on Saturday.

All three players have been long-term absentees for Latics but have been named among the substitutes in recent matches.

Hopcutt has made a pair of appearances from the bench in Oldham’s last two matches, while Hart came on for his first outing since August in Tuesday’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Ipswich.

Cisse, meanwhile, has not had any game time since August.

Port Vale have been dealt a setback with the news that striker James Wilson faces a “substantial period” on the sidelines.

Wilson suffered a broken foot in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Bradford.

Jamie Proctor is nearing a return from injury, although the trip to Oldham is likely to come too soon.

Vale will also be without defender Nathan Smith as he serves a one-match ban.

