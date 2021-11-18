MK Dons pair both suspended for the League One clash with Burton

An error occurred. Please try again.

MK Dons forward Josh Martin and defender Harry Darling are suspended for the visit of Burton.

The pair were both sent off in the midweek FA Cup replay defeat to Stevenage and now serve bans.

Head coach Liam Manning made six changes for that game but Scott Twine and Max Watters look set to return to the starting line-up.

Troy Parrott, who was only on the bench after returning from international duty with the Republic of Ireland, is also pushing for a place.

Burton captain Adedeji Oshilaja is suspended after his red card last weekend.

Fellow defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will have to be assessed after he was forced off with a cut head.

Full-back Tom Hamer returns after serving a one-match ban.

Midfielder Terry Taylor and forward Daniel Jebbison return from international duty.