Chris Wilder takes charge of first Middlesbrough game with Millwall the visitors

Chris Wilder will take charge of his first game as Middlesbrough manager against Millwall on Saturday.

The former Sheffield United boss replaced Neil Warnock, who was sacked shortly after Boro’s draw at West Brom on November 6.

Neil Taylor could make his debut after becoming Wilder’s first signing this week. The 32-year-old full-back had been training with the club and has agreed a short-term contract until the middle of January.

Midfielder Matt Crooks is available after serving a one-match ban while Wilder could give Dejan Stojanovic the chance to resurrect his Boro career, having fallen out of favour under Warnock.

George Evans could return to the Millwall squad.

The midfielder missed the three matches before the international break with a calf strain.

Danny McNamara, Sheyi Ojo and Matt Smith are among those players pushing for recalls, with Lions boss Gary Rowett admitting it is almost “impossible to prepare” for a team playing their first game under a new manager.

Billy Mitchell is an injury concern for Millwall, who have won five of their last eight Championship fixtures.