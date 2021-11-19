Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tim Paine steps down as Australia Test captain over sexting scandal

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 4.21am Updated: November 19 2021, 10.21am
Tim Paine has stepped down as from the role of Australia Test captain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tim Paine has stepped down as captain of the Australia Test cricket team less than three weeks before the Ashes over a sexting exchange with a former colleague.

Paine, 36, had been expected to lead his side in the series against England which starts in Brisbane on December 8, but made the “incredibly difficult decision” to leave the role.

The wicketkeeper-batter did not speak about the nature of the messages in his resignation speech, but Cricket Australia’s (CA) news website referred to it as “revelations of a sexting incident involving a former Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017”.

CA said it accepted the resignation and would appoint a new captain, but added the Tasmanian would be available for selection for the forthcoming series.

Paceman Pat Cummins is the current vice-captain and most likely choice to become the team’s new leader.

Speaking to reporters in Hobart, Paine said: “It’s an incredibly difficult decision but the right one for me, my family and cricket.

“As a background on my decision, nearly four years ago I was involved in a text exchange with a then colleague.

“At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA (Cricket Australia) Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in.

“That investigation and a Cricket Tasmania HR investigation at the same time found that there had been no breach of the Cricket Australia code of conduct.

“Although exonerated, I deeply regretted this incident at the time and still do today.”

Paine was unexpectedly elevated to become Australia’s 46th Test captain after Steve Smith’s ban following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

While the position was thrust upon him, the 36-year-old has drawn mostly praise for his execution of the demanding dual roles of captain and wicketkeeper, especially in Australia’s 2019 Ashes triumph in England.

He added: “We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team as I have done for the last three or four years.

“However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public.

“On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain or the wider community.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins is the vice-captain and could step into the role (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I am deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family and to the other party.

“I am sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport and I believe that it is the right decision for me to stand down as captain effective immediately.”

“I do not want this to become an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes series,” added Paine, who captained Australia in 23 Tests for 11 wins, eight losses and four draws.

“I have loved my role as captain of the Australia cricket team and it has been the greatest privilege of my sporting life to lead the Australian men’s Test team.”

While Cummins is seemingly first in line to take over from Paine, Australia has typically been extremely reluctant to have a bowling captain. Their last was leg-spinning all-rounder Richie Benaud, in the early 1960s.