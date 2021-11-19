Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Ramirez surprised by tactical discipline of Aberdeen’s league rivals

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 10.03am
Christian Ramirez has noticed a key difference in Scottish football (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez admits he has been surprised by the tactical discipline of his opponents in the cinch Premiership.

The United States international arrived in Scotland from Houston Dynamo this summer having played all of his previous football in his homeland.

The Dons have had a mixed start to the season as Stephen Glass attempts to instil an expansive style of play.

And the Californian has found the tactics of Scotland’s top flight more rigid than he was used to in Major League Soccer.

“The difficulty that each weekend brings, how disciplined tactically every team is to their game plan and what they are trying to accomplish that day, that’s definitely been something that has opened my eyes,” the 30-year-old said.

“Knowing that teams are going to stick to their plan the entire time, and not go off on their own a bit, whether it’s for the entire game or just spurts of the game, that’s definitely something that was new to me.

“In the MLS, at times it becomes more athletic, and games become open.

“Whereas here it just feels it’s a bit more tactical, where teams just stick to their plan for the entire game.”

Ramirez and his team-mates found that out to their cost last time out as Motherwell shut out the Dons at Pittodrie and won 2-0 thanks to Kevin Van Veen’s well-taken double.

But the American is determined to keep pushing forward and attacking ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Dundee United.

“We did come out on the front foot against Motherwell and we showed real intent early on and just couldn’t crack that first goal,” he said.

“Credit to Motherwell, they just stuck to their plan and they got two chances and were able to put them away.

“I think we just keep on that front foot like we have been for that week we had those great three results, and everything will fall into place.”

Despite facing organised opponents, Ramirez has still managed six league goals this season, as well as three in Europe.

“It goes to show that the work we are all doing here to continue to build on the system and the style of play, and I’m just putting myself into good areas that the guys are finding,” he said.

