No worries for new Norwich boss Dean Smith

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 10.35am
Dean Smith takes charge of Norwich for the first time on Saturday (tim Goode/PA)
New Norwich boss Dean Smith has no major injury headaches ahead of the Premier League clash against Southampton.

Sam Byram is set to make a major step forward in putting his injury nightmare behind him by playing for the under-23s on Friday but the full-back, who has not played first-team football for 20 months, is still some way off a return.

Christoph Zimmermann remains out following ankle surgery last month, while fellow defender Grant Hanley has recently been struggling with a groin problem.

James Ward-Prowse is fit for Southampton despite pulling out of England duty through illness.

Defender Tino Livramento and forward Armando Broja are also available, having missed their stints on international duty as well.

Defender Jack Stephens is the only absentee with a knee injury.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Omobamidele, Dowell, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Williams, Gunn, Giannoulis, Idah.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams, Forster,  Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Adam Armstrong, Djenepo, Tella, Stuart Armstrong, Diallo, Long, Walcott.

