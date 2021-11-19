Kevin van Veen misses out for Motherwell By Press Association November 19 2021, 10.37am Motherwell’s Kevin Van Veen is suspended (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The suspended Kevin van Veen drops out for Motherwell’s cinch Premiership encounter with Hearts. Motherwell will assess Mark O’Hara and Juhani Ojala, who are suffering from minor issues, while Liam Donnelly is not training just now after suffering a few niggles. Loan player Jordan Roberts is unable to play against his parent club but Stephen O’Donnell returns from a ban. Hearts should have a fully fit squad for the trip to Fir Park. Liam Boyce is fit again after missing three games with a calf injury while Michael Smith is also back in training. Andy Halliday will return from suspension for the visitors. More from The Courier Robbie Neilson hoping to persuade John Souttar to sign new Hearts deal St Johnstone’s 11 League Cup semi-finals: Highs and heartbreak relived in previously unseen images from our archives Kevin van Veen’s double fires Motherwell to win at Aberdeen Hearts could have striker Liam Boyce back for Dundee United clash