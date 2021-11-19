Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scot Bennett could return as Newport take on Swindon

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 11.13am
Scot Bennett could return from injury for Newport (Nigel French/PA)
Scot Bennett could return from injury for Newport (Nigel French/PA)

Newport midfielder Scot Bennett is set to return for the visit of Swindon in Sky Bet League Two.

Bennett has been sidelined since September with a foot injury.

Robbie Willmott is still unavailable following his recent positive test for coronavirus.

Willmott remains in isolation but could be back in contention for Tuesday’s away game at Crawley.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner will be without attacker Harry McKirdy for the trip to Wales.

McKirdy is serving a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the win at Oldham.

Alex Gilbert could slide into the line-up to partner Tyreece Simpson up front for the Robins.

Garner will have goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, midfielder Jonny Williams and full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden available after they returned from international duty.

More from The Courier