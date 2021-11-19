Scot Bennett could return as Newport take on Swindon

An error occurred. Please try again.

Newport midfielder Scot Bennett is set to return for the visit of Swindon in Sky Bet League Two.

Bennett has been sidelined since September with a foot injury.

Robbie Willmott is still unavailable following his recent positive test for coronavirus.

Willmott remains in isolation but could be back in contention for Tuesday’s away game at Crawley.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner will be without attacker Harry McKirdy for the trip to Wales.

McKirdy is serving a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the win at Oldham.

Alex Gilbert could slide into the line-up to partner Tyreece Simpson up front for the Robins.

Garner will have goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, midfielder Jonny Williams and full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden available after they returned from international duty.