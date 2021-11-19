Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Thomas Frank says Newcastle under Eddie Howe will be ‘impossible to predict’

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 11.15am
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank admits Newcastle’s change of manager is terrible timing for his side (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank admits Newcastle’s change of manager is “terrible timing” for his side.

The Bees, on a run of four successive Premier League defeats, head to St James’ Park for Eddie Howe’s first match in charge.

With a sell-out crowd ready to roar on the new regime and under-performing players keen to impress their new boss Frank is wary of what might lie in store for his side with little useful analysis to fall back on.

“It’s impossible to predict. It’s terrible timing for us because normally when you are going to all the other games you played – maybe except for the first one against Arsenal – we can analyse their last games,” he said.

“Now there is a new manager coming in with a new style of play so we actually haven’t looked that much at Newcastle, more what Eddie did at Bournemouth.

“I think he is an extremely talented manager. He is one of the most interesting, young English managers and I’m very surprised he’s not had a job for 16 months.

“He stands for progressive football, front-foot pressing and wants to dominate on the ball and did a top job at Bournemouth, a job I admired a lot.

“I can’t be 100 per cent sure on (Newcastle’s) shape but I expect them to come flying out pressing us.”

The home side have yet to win a match this season and are next-bottom of the table so the pressure is on Howe immediately.

But Frank will impress on his players the need to remain calm in what could be a fevered atmosphere as Newcastle fans look to welcome a new manager following on from last month’s Saudi-backed takeover.

“We are aware if they get on top of their game it will get them flying so it is that fine balance between being cool and doing what we want to do,” he added.

“Then in the moments when we feel the pressure still be cool and try to defend well and not take risks in the wrong areas, especially in the beginning.

“All of these players have played much bigger games than this one: the two play-off finals and semi-finals there was much more at stake.

“This is three points and we badly want the three points but, like every other week, the other team want three points.”

