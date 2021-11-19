Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jake Doyle-Hayes becomes latest player to extend Hibernian contract

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 12.03pm
Jake Doyle-Hayes has signed a new deal with Hibernian. (Alan Rennie/PA)
Jake Doyle-Hayes has signed a new deal with Hibernian. (Alan Rennie/PA)

Jake Doyle-Hayes has become the fourth player this week to extend his contract with Hibernian.

The 22-year-old Irish midfielder initially moved to Easter Road in the summer on a two-year deal. However, after making a positive impression on Jack Ross in his early months with Hibs, he has now struck an agreement to commit his future to the club until 2025.

Doyle-Hayes, who has been a regular starter this season following his switch from St Mirren, follows team-mates Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon and Christian Doidge in signing a new contract.

He told Hibs’ website: “I’m really happy to commit my future to the club.

“There’s been a few people signing contracts recently and the core of the group is staying together, which shows we’re all buying into the direction the club is going in and enjoying our football.

“I’ve got my head down and I’ve been working hard to impress. Hopefully I’ll continue to do well, improve and help the club be successful.”

Manager Ross is pleased to tie down the highly-regarded midfielder.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed with Jake so far this season. He worked hard to force his way into the team, and he’s added another dimension to our midfield.

“Having someone who can move the ball forward as quickly and efficiently as Jake does is a real asset and he’s just a young man too, so he will keep on developing.

“We want to keep hold of our best players and I think Jake has shown everyone how much ability he has and how important he is for us.”

