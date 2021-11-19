Forward Josh Gordon to miss Barrow’s clash with Crawley due to suspension

An error occurred. Please try again.

Josh Gordon will miss Barrow’s clash with Crawley due to suspension.

The striker picked up his fifth yellow card of the season away to Carlisle last weekend and will not be involved against the Reds.

Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper told the club website that Gordon’s suspension gives “somebody else an opportunity” but did not reveal who he is considering to lead the line.

Barrow are currently 16th in League Two and are without a win in their previous six games.

Crawley boss John Yems revealed Reece Grego-Cox is likely to be involved against Barrow.

Grego-Cox has steadily made his return from a long-term injury and featured in the Reds’ Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Southampton Under-21s.

Midfielder Sam Matthews could also be involved for Yems’ side after getting some minutes against Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup in midweek.

Crawley will be looking to end a run of four successive defeats in League Two and they sit 20th in the table.