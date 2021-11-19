Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Rangers players and coaches attend memorial service for Walter Smith

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 12.41pm Updated: November 19 2021, 12.46pm
The order of service at the memorial service of former Rangers manager Walter Smith (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Rangers players and coaches were among those who attend a public memorial service for Walter Smith.

Ex-Rangers players Derek McInnes, Andy Goram and Charlie Miller were among the first to arrive at Glasgow Cathedral. Kris Boyd was also in attendance.

Walter Smith memorial
Former Rangers player Kris Boyd at the memorial service of Walter Smith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall, who were on Smith’s coaching staff during his second spell in charge of Rangers, also arrived ahead of the service.

Smith died aged 73 last month and a private family funeral was held earlier in November.

Duncan Ferguson, who played under Smith at Ibrox and Everton, was also among the invited guests.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who had Smith as an assistant for Scotland and Manchester United, was also present.