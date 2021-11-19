Neil Critchley signs new long-term contract as Blackpool head coach

An error occurred. Please try again.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal to keep him at the club until June 2026.

Critchley joined the Seasiders in March 2020 from Liverpool and steered the side to promotion from League One into the Championship during his first full season in charge.

Upon penning his new deal, Critchley told the club website: “I am absolutely delighted. It has been an immensely happy time for me at Blackpool. I’ve enjoyed every second of being here.

“I’m thankful to Simon [Sadler] and the club for showing their commitment towards me.

“I get to work with a great group of staff and a fantastic group of players who are hungry to improve.

“We have already shared some success, however we are ambitious and I feel that we still have further development to come.

“With the support of our incredible fans, I’m hopeful that we can share some more happy times together in the future.”

Blackpool are currently 10th in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s clash with Swansea.