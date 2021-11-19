Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Mulgrew focussing on performance instead of revenge

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 2.49pm
Dundee United’s Charlie Mulgrew is looking forward the to Aberdeen game (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dundee United's Charlie Mulgrew is looking forward the to Aberdeen game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Charlie Mulgrew insists Dundee United will carry no grudge into Saturday’s game against Aberdeen at Tannadice.

United were beaten 2-0 at Pittodrie on the opening day of the cinch Premiership season after which boss Tam Courts admitted his side had taken a “bloody nose”.

However, the Tayside club recovered from the chastening defeat and they now sit in fourth place, six points ahead of the Dons, who are seventh.

Defender Mulgrew, 35, who has recovered from a groin complaint during the international break, told DUTV: “I wouldn’t call it a grudge match, I would just call it another game for us that we want to try and win. I am sure Aberdeen will want to try and win it as well.

“It was a performance in the first game of the season that we were disappointed with but hopefully we have corrected that by now.

“We are looking forward to the game, it is going to be a difficult game.

“Their form has been up and down this year and I am sure they will be looking to try to win it as well, it should be a good game.”

The former Celtic, Aberdeen and Blackburn defender was glad of the international break to recover from his groin complaint.

He said: “I feel good. It (break) came at a perfect time for me. I had a bit of a groin strain going into the (Hearts) game.

“I felt it during the game. I managed to get to half time but I came off and it has had good time to heal so hopefully that’s me (okay).

“It has been a good week. We got a couple of boys back from international duty and we have been preparing all week for Aberdeen.

“It was good to get a rest last week, we came in this week ready to go and just preparing like for any other game with a couple of tactical bits and pieces that Aberdeen do.

“But the main focus is on what we do and that is what we are working on.”

