Watford waiting on Ozan Tufan ahead of Manchester United match

Ozan Tufan will face a late fitness test ahead of Watford’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

The Turkey midfielder picked up a knock to the leg on international duty. Francisco Sierralta will miss out, having suffered a hamstring injury in action with Chile.

Christian Kabasele (hamstring) and Ken Sema (knee) are both still out injured, while Juraj Kucka will miss out through suspension.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has question marks over several United players as they return from the international break.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay withdrew from England and Scotland duty respectively while Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford did not join up with their squads due to injury concerns.

Paul Pogba would have missed this match through suspension either way but now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury suffered while with France, while Raphael Varane remains out.

Provisional Watford squad: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, N’Koulou, Rose, Sissoko, Sarr, Bonaventura, King, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cleverley, Masina, Fletcher, Bachmann, Hernandez, Pedro.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho.